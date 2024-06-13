Modern Notebook for June 16, 2024

On this week’s Modern Notebook with Tyler Kline: “Unity Amongst Youth of Diaspora” and “Secondline for Black Love” are the two movement names of Courtney Bryan’s “Carnival of Unity.” We’ll hear this piece as a part of a special Juneteenth lineup, plus music by Ornette Coleman, Julius Eastman, and others. And Valerie Coleman’s “Portraits of Langston,” inspired by the great Harlem Renaissance poet.

Also featuring music by Jasmine Barnes, Anthony R. Green, Brittany J. Green, Joel Thompson, Carlos Simon, Jessie Cox, and others; and performances by tenor Lawrence Brownlee and pianist Kevin J. Miller, violist Carrie Frey, fivebyfive, flutist Jennifer Grim, EXIGENCE, PUBLIQuartet, InfraSound, oboist Kyle Bruckmann, and more.

Tune in Sunday night from 8 to 10 ET on Classical WSMR 89.1 and 103.9. Streaming at wsmr.org.



Hour 1 Invocation by Jasmine Barnes. Anthony R. Green’s on/Zeker. Carnival of Unity by Courtney Bryan. Brittany J. Green’s Lead Me Home. Argos III by Alvin Singleton. Joel Thompson’s Seven Last Words of the Unarmed. We All Found Heaven by Carlos Simon.

Hour 2 Improvisations on Law Years and Street Woman by Ornette Coleman. Julius Eastman’s Joy Boy. Portraits of Langston by Valerie Coleman. Jessie Cox’s AT[ou]M. With Malice Toward None by J. Kimo Williams.

Each week, Tyler Kline journeys into new territory and demystifies the music of living composers on Modern Notebook. Listen for a wide variety of exciting music that engages and inspires, along with the stories behind each piece and the latest releases from today’s contemporary classical artists. Discover what’s in store on Modern Notebook.

