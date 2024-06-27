Modern Notebook for June 30, 2024

On this week’s Modern Notebook with Tyler Kline: John Cage was one of - if not the - most influential composers of the 20th century, and while he was not a minimalist composer, his work “In a Landscape” could be seen a precursor to minimalist music. It is a dreamlike piece composed to accompany choreography… yet, it’s music that captures a sort of zen feeling.

Then: Composer James Diaz has a new album of music for solo violin and electronics called “Speak in a Foreign Language,” and it is a deep dive into uncharted soundworlds.We’ll hear a quasi-chaconne moment from this album, in which electronic processing buzzingly responds to the violin.

Plus, music by Sufjan Stevens, Clarice Assad, Jessica Meyer, Dustin Carlson, Stewart Goodyear, Ryan Latimer, Yi-Ting Lu, Reiko Futing, and others; and performances by violinist Harumi Rhodes, soprano Sarah Brailey with cellist Caleb van der Swagh, harpist Chelsea Lane, saxophonist Heidi Radtke, harpist Ben Melsky, violinist Julia Jung Un Suh, pianist Jing Yang, and more.

Hear it all, Sunday night from 8 to 10 ET on Classical WSMR 89.1 and 103.9. Listen from anywhere at wsmr.org.

Hour 1 Ekstasis by Sufjan Stevens. Clarice Assad’s Constellation. The Last Rose by Jessica Meyer. John Cage’s In a Landscape. Short myths in many tongues by Dustin Carlson. Stewart Goodyear’s Panorama. Bellwether by Ryan Latimer.

Hour 2 Westland by Andy Scott. Yi-Ting Lu’s Half Decorations. [Speaking in a foreign language] by James Diaz. Reiko Füting’s …broken song. Change by Judd Greenstein.



Each week, Tyler Kline journeys into new territory and demystifies the music of living composers on Modern Notebook. Listen for a wide variety of exciting music that engages and inspires, along with the stories behind each piece and the latest releases from today’s contemporary classical artists. Discover what’s in store on Modern Notebook.

