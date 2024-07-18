Modern Notebook for July 21, 2024

Coming up on Modern Notebook with Tyler Kline: Music of life, love, and loss is coming up on the next Modern Notebook, with a work by Anna Clyne composed for her mother called “Witihin Her Arms.” It is music for strings that interweaves to form a lament that is not unlike music from the English Renaissance.

Then, Tyler is joined by pianist Eunmi Ko for a discussion about her latest album, “12 Views on Life,” and music by Han Hitchen and Soobin Lee.

Listen for that, as well as music by Beyza Yazgan, Alex Berko, Jorge Humberto Pinzón Malagón, Cassie Wieland, Evan Williams, Kojiro Umezaki, Raven Chacon, and others; and performances by tenor Michael Jones with Conspirare, cellist Santiago Canon-Valencia, clarinetist Andy Hudson, pianist Michael Mizrahi, HUB New Music, and more.

That’s Sunday night from 8 to 10 ET on Classical WSMR 89.1 and 103.9. Listen online at wsmr.org.

Hour 1 Cool Burning by Beyza Yazgan. Alex Berko’s You Through Me. Within Her Arms by Anna Clyne. Jorge Humberto Pinzón Malagón’s Mesonoxian. Hands by Cassie Wieland. Evan Williams’ The Red Devil Dreams of Numbers.

Hour 2 Tied Together by Twilight by Kojiro Umezaki. Interview with pianist Eunmi Ko about her new album, “12 Views on Life.” Episodes by Patricia Brennan. Raven Chacon’s Invisible Arc.



Each week, Tyler Kline journeys into new territory and demystifies the music of living composers on Modern Notebook. Listen for a wide variety of exciting music that engages and inspires, along with the stories behind each piece and the latest releases from today’s contemporary classical artists. Discover what’s in store on Modern Notebook.

