Modern Notebook for August 4, 2024

Coming up on the next Modern Notebook with Tyler Kline: Pianist Michael Mizrahi has a new album out titled “Dreamspace,” and it’s a collection of music for solo piano intended to give space for dreaming. We’ll share a selection from the album, as well as pieces by Laurie San Martin, Jeffrey Mumford, and others.

Then, composer John Mackey says that he sees the saxophone as essentially a brass instrument: it’s made of metal, yet it uses wood to produce sound. We’ll hear a Soprano Saxophone Concerto by Mackey that draws on the physical materials of a saxophone as musical inspiration.

Also featuring music by Huang Ruo, Nathaniel Heyder, Kevin Puts, Nina C. Young, Sun Young Park, Outi Tarkianen, and others; and performances by cellist Rhonda Rider, harpist Yolanda Kondonassis, violist Jordan Bak, Conspirare, Unheard-of//Ensemble, saxophone Stephen Page with pianist Liz Ames, shakuhachi soloist Kojiro Umezaki with Hub New Music, and others.

Listen Sunday night from 8 to 10 ET on Classical WSMR 89.1 and 103.9. Streaming at wsmr.org.

Hour 1 Fanfare from Two Pieces from Orchestra by Huang Ruo. Laurie San Martin’s Vast Steppe. Earthview by Nathaniel Heyder. Joanne Metcalf’s The Undreaming. Evergreen by Kevin Puts. Jeffrey Mumford’s wending. Loud Music for Quiet Places by Christian Quiñones.

Hour 2 pentimento by Nina C. Young. John Mackey’s Soprano Saxophone Concerto. Moonlight by Sun Young Park. Outi Tarkiainen’s The Ring of Fire and Love.



Each week, Tyler Kline journeys into new territory and demystifies the music of living composers on Modern Notebook. Listen for a wide variety of exciting music that engages and inspires, along with the stories behind each piece and the latest releases from today’s contemporary classical artists. Discover what’s in store on Modern Notebook.

