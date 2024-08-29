Modern Notebook for September 1, 2024

On the next Modern Notebook with Tyler Kline: Violinist Rachel Lee Priday has a new album called Fluid Dynamics, created in collaboration with six composers and an oceanographer. On this week’s program, listen for new music by Paul Wiancko from this collection of pieces.

Then: Denmark’s Kronborg Castle has been immortalized as Elsinore in William Shakespeare’s Hamlet and you can hear a work by Brett Dean that imagines moving from room to room in this castle. It’s titled Rooms of Elsinore, scored for viola and piano.

Also featuring music by Ledah Finck, Chiayu Hsu, Greg Caffrey, Jonathan Bailey Holland, Yue Song, Eleanor Alberga, Maya Verlaak, and others; and performances by clarinetist Andy Hudson, pianist Michael Mizrahi, Ulster Orchestra, RAHA Duo, bass clarinetist Marcella Barz, Castalian String Quartet with BBC Symphony Orchestra, Apartment House, and more.

Tune in Sunday night from 8 to 10 ET on Classical WSMR 89.1 and 103.9. Streaming at wsmr.org.

Hour 1 Sueños de Flamenco by Stacy Garrop. Ledah Finck’s If I Were Only Halfway Home. Games by Chiayu Hsu. Paul Wiancko’s Waterworks. Aingeal II by Greg Caffrey. Jonathan Bailey Holland’s The Stone & the Milkweed. Weird Fishes / Arpeggi by Radiohead (arranged by Dan VanHassel).

Hour 2 Bamboo after Rain by Yue Song. Brett Dean’s Rooms of Elsinore. Tower by Eleanor Alberga. Maya Verlaak’s Song and Dance.



