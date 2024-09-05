Modern Notebook for September 8, 2024

Coming up on the next Modern Notebook with Tyler Kline, we are celebrating the fifth anniversary of the program’s launch! Tune in for an array of pieces that highlight the full spectrum of contemporary music, including pieces by James Grant, Sky Macklay, Ricardo Zohn-Muldoon, Salvatore Sciarrino, Fumiko Miyachi, and Annie Clark..

Then, listen for high-energy pieces by Beat Furrer and Tyondai Braxton; an acapella work by Ken Ueno; and microtonal string quartet music by Ben Jonhston.

Featuring performances by Eastman Broadband, Birmingham Conservatoire Brass Band, violinist Irvine Arditti, trombonist Justin Croushore, Spektral Quartet, yMusic, kammerensemble neue musik berlin, Hilliard Ensemble, Kepler Quartet, and more.

Listen Sunday night from 8 to 10 ET on Classical WSMR 89.1 and 103.9. Listen online at wsmr.org.

Hour 1 El Mar & Risas Vieja from Ricardo Zohn-Muldoon’s Comala. Fumiko Miyachi’s Au79 (Gold). Two Movements from Sei Capricci by Salvtore Sciarrino. James Grant’s Stuff. Many Many Cadences by Sky Macklay. Annie Clark’s Proven Badlands.

Hour 2 spur by Beat Furrer. Ken Ueno’s Shiroi Ishi. With Solemnity from Ben Johnston’s String Quartet No. 7. Tyondai Braxton’s Platinum Rows.



Each week, Tyler Kline journeys into new territory and demystifies the music of living composers on Modern Notebook. Listen for a wide variety of exciting music that engages and inspires, along with the stories behind each piece and the latest releases from today’s contemporary classical artists. Discover what’s in store on Modern Notebook.

