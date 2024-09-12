Modern Notebook for September 15, 2024

On this week’s Modern Notebook with Tyler Kline: Molly Joyce’s piece Unity explores the similarities and differences between the clarinet and saxophone across two movements. It was also written to incorporate sound descriptions for the purposes of accessibility and artistry of the music.

Then: hear pieces by Baljinder Sekhon, Ge Gan-Ru, and others; plus, music for violin and electronics by Pamela Z called “Four Movements,” which explores different sounds generated by long delay lines and granular synthesis.

Also featuring works by Kimberly R. Osberg, Liova Bueno, Billy Childs, Alice Humphries, Chloe Upshaw, Ralph Lewis, and others; and performances by The Merian Ensemble, cellist Ovidiu Marinescu with pianist Noreen Cassidy-Polera, Duo Entre-Nous, Lyrebird Brass, violinist Rachel Lee Priday, flutist Laura Lentz, violinist Lina Bahn, saxophonist Doug O’Connor, and more.

Join us Sunday night from 8 to 10 ET on Classical WSMR 89.1 and 103.9. Streaming at wsmr.org.

Hour 1 Just Another Climb by Kimberly R. Osberg. Liova Bueno’s Alma Caribeña. Sing Along by Judd Greenstein. Molly Joyce’s Unity. Pursuit by Billy Childs. Alice Humphries’ Uncertain Meditations. to speak in a forgotten language by Leilehua Lanzilotti.

Hour 2 Chloe Upshaw’s Prismatic Wind. Muted from Ge Gan-Ru’s Twelve Etudes for Extended Piano. Pamela Z’s Four Movements. The Offering by Baljiner Sekhon. Ralph Lewis’ A Long, Cooled Love.



Each week, Tyler Kline journeys into new territory and demystifies the music of living composers on Modern Notebook. Listen for a wide variety of exciting music that engages and inspires, along with the stories behind each piece and the latest releases from today’s contemporary classical artists. Discover what’s in store on Modern Notebook.

