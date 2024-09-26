Modern Notebook for September 29, 2024

Coming up on this week’s Modern Notebook with Tyler Kline: hear expansive, meditative music with a piece by Marti Epstein titled “Swirl.” It’s a work that opens with a circular gesture that ascends higher and higher, and proceeds to examine fragmentary musical material through the lens of sonic memory.

Then: The word “Symphonies” comes from the Greek word meaning to “sound together,” which adds another layer of meaning and context to Nova Pon’s “Symphonies of Mother and Child.” This is intensely personal music, inspired by her bond with her child - but also explores broader themes like love and loss, attachment and interconnection, and time and transcience.

Also featuring music by Fumiko Miyachi, Mary Kouyoumdjian, Carlos Simon, Greg Caffrey, Gabriella Smith, and Hannah Selin; and performances by Cobalt Duo, cellist Bryan Hayslett, RAHA Duo, Ivalas Quartet, violinist Rachel Lee Priday, vocalist Stephanie Lamprea, and Turning Point Ensemble.

Hear it all Sunday night from 8 to 10 ET on Classical WSMR 89.1 and 103.9. Streaming at wsmr.org.

Hour 1 Co27 (Cobalt) by Fumiko Miyachi. Mary Kouyoumdjian’s and there was. Swirl by Marti Epstein. Flight from Carlos Simon’s Warmth from Other Suns. Greg Caffrey’s A Terrible Beauty.



Hour 2 Entangled on a Rotating Planet by Gabriella Smith. Hannah Selin’s Meditation on 82. Symphonies of Mother and Child by Nova Pon.



Each week, Tyler Kline journeys into new territory and demystifies the music of living composers on Modern Notebook. Listen for a wide variety of exciting music that engages and inspires, along with the stories behind each piece and the latest releases from today’s contemporary classical artists. Discover what’s in store on Modern Notebook.

