Modern Notebook for October 6, 2024

On the next Modern Notebook with Tyler Kline: There’s an old Japanese tale about friendship and loss called Hanasaka Jiisan, which tells the story of an old man who lives with his best friend, a dog that possesses a magical power to find hidden treasure. Tune in for music for oboe, bassoon, and piano by Sato Matsui inspired by this tale.

Then: it’s music that serves as a reminder of hope and that times move fast, with a piece by Sarah Lianne Lewis called “Letting the Light In.” It’s a work inspired by her experience of becoming a new mother… watching rays of morning light emerge from the inky darkness of nighttime.

Plus, pieces by Kate Neal, Jessie Montgomery, Mary Kouyoumdjian, Hanna Benn, Ricardo Zohn-Muldoon, Magnus Lindberg, and others; and performances by Lyrebird Brass, Apollo Chamber Players, oboist Lucian Avalon with bassoonist Cornelia Sommer and pianist Hilda Huang, pianist Siwan Rhys, violinist Miranda Cuckson, and more.

Hour 1 Fanfare by Kate Neal. Jessie Montgomery’s Voodoo Dolls. Sato Matsui’s Hanasaka Jiisan. A Boy and a Makeshift Toy by Mary Kouyoumdjian. Joel Love’s Éléments. exhalation by Hanna Benn.



Hour 2 Harmonics from Twelve Etudes for Extended Piano by Ge Gan-Ru. Ricardo Zohn-Muldoon’s Niño polilla. letting the light in by Sarah Lianne Lewis. Magnus Lindberg’s Serenades. an expanding distance of multiple voices by Jeffrey Mumford.



