Modern Notebook for November 3, 2024

On this week’s Modern Notebook with Tyler Kline: with fall time here, it seems like a good time to make a bit of chili. So, tune in for a work titled Cello Chili by composer Brent Michael Davids: complete with a recipe for a stew made of green chiles and pieces of cello.

Then: We welcome in the month of November with the music of Toru Takemitsu… we’ll hear his double concerto for biwa and shakuhachi titled November Steps.

Also featuring pieces by Yoko Kanno, Melissa D’Albora, Takuma Tanikawa, Sarah Kirkland Snider, Alvin Singleton, Orlando Jacinto Garcia, and others. And performances by pianist Isabel Dobarro, flutist Lindsey Goodman, The Merian Ensemble, cellist Bryan Hayslett, yMusic, cellist Seth Parker Woods, and more.

Tune in Sunday night from 8 to 10 ET on Classical WSMR 89.1 and 103.9. Streaming at wsmr.org.

Hour 1 Hana wa Saku by Yoko Kanno. Melissa D’Albora’s Lava. Small World by Lynne Plowman. Brent Michael Davids’ Cello Chili. Two Organa by Oliver Knussen. Michel Lysight’s Prométhium. Mist by Takuma Tanikawa.



Hour 2 Daughter of the Waves by Sarah Kirkland Snider. Toru Takemitsu’s November Steps. Argoru II by Alvin Singleton. Orlando Jacinto Garcia’s a gamelan in the distance.

Each week, Tyler Kline journeys into new territory and demystifies the music of living composers on Modern Notebook. Listen for a wide variety of exciting music that engages and inspires, along with the stories behind each piece and the latest releases from today’s contemporary classical artists. Discover what’s in store on Modern Notebook.

