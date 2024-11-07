Modern Notebook for November 10, 2024

On the next Modern Notebook with Tyler Kline: In 2024, North America experienced four eclipses, including the total eclipse in April. Tune in for music inspired by and composed just for these occasions, with “Eclipse” by Marc Mellits. It’s music that sonically reflects the process of eclipse with hidden melodies, dancing rhythms, and funky lines.

Then: we kick off a series of interviews featuring composers from Sarasota’s Suncoast Composer Fellowship Program. Tune in for an introduction by artistic director Max Tan and composer mentor Sean Friar, then we’ll hear from fellows David Acevedo and Daniel Gostelow.

Also featuring music by Ketty Nez, Kian Ravaei, Cristina Spinei, Chad Cannon, Lea Freire, Sophie Bass, and others; and performances by pianist Jihye Chang, Talla Rouge, fivebyfive, violinist Rachel Lee Priday, violinist Francesca Anderegg with pianist Erika Ribeiro, cellist Inbal Segev, and more.

Tune in Sunday night from 8 to 10 ET on Classical WSMR 89.1 and 103.9. Streaming at wsmr.org.

Hour 1 belletude by Ketty Nez. Kian Ravaei’s Navazi. Marc Mellits’ Eclipse. Convection Loops by Cristina Spinei. Anna Weesner’s Mother Tongues. Death Masks by Chad Cannon.



Hour 2 Choro na chuva by Lea Freire. Interviews with Suncoast Composer Fellowship Program composers David Acevedo and Daniel Gostelow. Taal-Naad Naman by Sophie Bass.

Each week, Tyler Kline journeys into new territory and demystifies the music of living composers on Modern Notebook. Listen for a wide variety of exciting music that engages and inspires, along with the stories behind each piece and the latest releases from today’s contemporary classical artists. Discover what’s in store on Modern Notebook.

