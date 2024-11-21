© 2024 All Rights reserved WUSF
Modern Notebook for November 24, 2024

WUSF | By Tyler Kline
Published November 21, 2024 at 7:03 AM EST
Photo credit: composer Valentin Jost.
Photo courtesy of the artist's Facebook page.
Photo: composer Valentin Jost.

On the next Modern Notebook with Tyler Kline: It’s music that is all about echoes with a work by Valentin Jost titled “Echo Chamber.” And throughout the piece, the composer explores the sensation of walking through a series of different echo chambers.

Then: we conclude our series of interviews with composers from Sarasota’s Suncoast Composer Fellowship Program. This week, it’s conversations with Treya Nash and Sean Quinn.

Also featuring works by Carolyn Morris, Nloufar Nourbakhsh, Reena Esmail, Christopher Cerrone, and Unsuk Chin. And performances by pianist Isabel Dobarro, trumpeter Kenken Gorder with saxophonist Marina Sakellakis and bassist Will Yager, Chicago Sinfonietta, bass clarinetist Alicia Lee, and more.

That’s Sunday night from 8 to 10 ET on Classical WSMR 89.1 and 103.9. Streaming at wsmr.org.

Hour 1

Blue Ocean by Carolyn Morris.

Niloufar Nourbakhsh’s Cyclical Rabbits.

Echo Chamber by Valentin Jost.

Reena Esmail’s Black Iris.

Sonata for Violin and Piano by Christopher Cerrone.

Hour 2

Festa no Carmo by Bianca Gismonti.

Interviews with Suncoast Composer Fellowship Program composers Treya Nash and Sean Quinn.

Advice from a Caterpillar by Unsuk Chin.

Each week, Tyler Kline journeys into new territory and demystifies the music of living composers on Modern Notebook. Listen for a wide variety of exciting music that engages and inspires, along with the stories behind each piece and the latest releases from today’s contemporary classical artists. Discover what’s in store on Modern Notebook.
Tyler Kline
Tyler Kline is a composer whose music has been performed across the United States, and internationally in Canada, Brazil and Romania. His compositional interests encompass a wide variety of styles and mediums, from acoustic chamber and large ensemble works to electronic and electroacoustic music. A native of Kentucky, he earned his Master of Music degree in Composition from the University of South Florida. Learn more at tylerklinemusic.com.
