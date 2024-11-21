Modern Notebook for November 24, 2024

On the next Modern Notebook with Tyler Kline: It’s music that is all about echoes with a work by Valentin Jost titled “Echo Chamber.” And throughout the piece, the composer explores the sensation of walking through a series of different echo chambers.

Then: we conclude our series of interviews with composers from Sarasota’s Suncoast Composer Fellowship Program. This week, it’s conversations with Treya Nash and Sean Quinn.

Also featuring works by Carolyn Morris, Nloufar Nourbakhsh, Reena Esmail, Christopher Cerrone, and Unsuk Chin. And performances by pianist Isabel Dobarro, trumpeter Kenken Gorder with saxophonist Marina Sakellakis and bassist Will Yager, Chicago Sinfonietta, bass clarinetist Alicia Lee, and more.

That's Sunday night from 8 to 10 ET on Classical WSMR 89.1 and 103.9.

Hour 1 Blue Ocean by Carolyn Morris. Niloufar Nourbakhsh’s Cyclical Rabbits. Echo Chamber by Valentin Jost. Reena Esmail’s Black Iris. Sonata for Violin and Piano by Christopher Cerrone.



Hour 2 Festa no Carmo by Bianca Gismonti. Interviews with Suncoast Composer Fellowship Program composers Treya Nash and Sean Quinn. Advice from a Caterpillar by Unsuk Chin.

