Modern Notebook for December 22, 2024

On this week’s Modern Notebook with Tyler Kline: we conclude our series of special wintertime programming, with music that evokes holiday season, including Dai Fujikura’s “Ghost of Christmas;” pieces that draws upon peace by Kimberly R. Osberg, Errollyn Wallen, and Jessie Montgomery; and songs of the advent by Owain Park and Kerensa Briggs.

Also featuring music by Luciano Berio, Jonathan Hannau, Joanna Forbes L’Estrange, Aileen Sweeney, Melissa Dunphy, and others; and performances by pianist Chris Opperman, clarinetist Jessica Pollack with pianist Galen Dean Peiskee, Jr., Tenebrae, cellist Sonia Cromerty, Trio Medieval, Nordic Viola, and more.

Hour 1 I wonder as I wander from Luciano Berio’s Folk Songs. Kimberly R. Osberg Peace by Piece. Peace by Jessie Montgomery. Owain Park’s O Magnum Mysterium. Joanna Forbes L’Estrange’s Advent ‘O’ Carol. Jonathan Hannau’s Snowfall. Ghost of Christmas by Dai Fujikura. Sæle jolekveld (Holy Christmas Eve) by Thomas Beck.



Hour 2 Peace on Earth by Errollyn Wallen. Aileen Sweeney’s Siku. Missa Lumen de Lumine by Sungji Hong. Kerensa Briggs’ A tender shoot. Halcyon Days by Melissa Dunphy. Arnannguaq Gerstrom’s Ukioq. Merry by Nils Frahm.

