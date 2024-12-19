© 2024 All Rights reserved WUSF
Modern Notebook for December 22, 2024

WUSF | By Tyler Kline
Published December 19, 2024 at 7:41 AM EST
Photo: composer Sungji Hong.
Photo courtesy of the artist.
Photo: composer Sungji Hong.

On this week’s Modern Notebook with Tyler Kline: we conclude our series of special wintertime programming, with music that evokes holiday season, including Dai Fujikura’s “Ghost of Christmas;” pieces that draws upon peace by Kimberly R. Osberg, Errollyn Wallen, and Jessie Montgomery; and songs of the advent by Owain Park and Kerensa Briggs.

Also featuring music by Luciano Berio, Jonathan Hannau, Joanna Forbes L’Estrange, Aileen Sweeney, Melissa Dunphy, and others; and performances by pianist Chris Opperman, clarinetist Jessica Pollack with pianist Galen Dean Peiskee, Jr., Tenebrae, cellist Sonia Cromerty, Trio Medieval, Nordic Viola, and more.

Listen Sunday night from 8 to 10 ET on Classical WSMR 89.1 and 103.9. Stream from anywhere at wsmr.org.

Hour 1

I wonder as I wander from Luciano Berio’s Folk Songs.

Kimberly R. Osberg Peace by Piece.

Peace by Jessie Montgomery.

Owain Park’s O Magnum Mysterium.

Joanna Forbes L’Estrange’s Advent ‘O’ Carol.

Jonathan Hannau’s Snowfall.

Ghost of Christmas by Dai Fujikura.

Sæle jolekveld (Holy Christmas Eve) by Thomas Beck.

Hour 2

Peace on Earth by Errollyn Wallen.

Aileen Sweeney’s Siku.

Missa Lumen de Lumine by Sungji Hong.

Kerensa Briggs’ A tender shoot.

Halcyon Days by Melissa Dunphy.

Arnannguaq Gerstrom’s Ukioq.

Merry by Nils Frahm.

Each week, Tyler Kline journeys into new territory and demystifies the music of living composers on Modern Notebook. Listen for a wide variety of exciting music that engages and inspires, along with the stories behind each piece and the latest releases from today’s contemporary classical artists. Discover what’s in store on Modern Notebook.
Tyler Kline
Tyler Kline is a composer whose music has been performed across the United States, and internationally in Canada, Brazil and Romania. His compositional interests encompass a wide variety of styles and mediums, from acoustic chamber and large ensemble works to electronic and electroacoustic music. A native of Kentucky, he earned his Master of Music degree in Composition from the University of South Florida. Learn more at tylerklinemusic.com.
