Modern Notebook for January 5, 2025

On the next Modern Notebook with Tyler Kline: Much like a crystal, composer Linda Leimane says that there is a dual nature to sound: that it can be simultaneously “beautiful and ornamental,” as well as “hard and durable.” Tune in for Leimane’s “Crystal” for solo piano, a work which builds itself up from repeating gestures to a thrilling dramatic structure.

Then: In the Buddhist tradition that composer India Gailey grew up in, the late founder spoke of “joining heaven, earth, and humanity.” Gailey saw this phrase as containing multitudes: that one could balance tender sadness with the light of compassion, unitiing vision and practicality, and letting go of dualism to integrate with the elements. These ideas would go on to inspire their work, “Butterfly Lightning Shakes the Earth.”

Also featuring music by Joshua Eustis and Alfredo Nogueira, Hitomi Oba, Nathan Hudson, Reena Esmail, Huang Ruo, Elisabet Curbelo, and others; and performances by New York City Guitar Orchestra, Calliope Brass, pianist Robert Fleitz, clarinetist Andy Hudson with pianist Annie Jeng, violinist Patrick Yim, Symphony Nova Scotia, University of Utah Ensemble, flutist Lindsey Goodman with pianist Clare Longendyke, and more.

Tune in Sunday night from 8 to 10 ET on Classical WSMR 89.1 and 103.9. Streaming at wsmr.org.

Hour 1 How Slowly, All of a Sudden by Joshua Eustis and Alfredo Nogueira. Hitomi Oba’s Mycelium Stories. Crystal by Linda Leimane. Nathan Hudson’s Brace Yourselves! Strange, High Sky by John Liberatore. Reena Esmail’s When the Guitar.



Hour 2 Announcement from Two Pieces for Orchestra by Huang Ruo. India Gailey’s Butterfly Lightning Shakes the Earth. Canarian Bayram by Elisabet Curbelo. Heidi Jacob’s Suite for Flute and Piano.

Each week, Tyler Kline journeys into new territory and demystifies the music of living composers on Modern Notebook. Listen for a wide variety of exciting music that engages and inspires, along with the stories behind each piece and the latest releases from today’s contemporary classical artists. Discover what’s in store on Modern Notebook.

