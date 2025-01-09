Modern Notebook for January 12, 2025

On the next Modern Notebook with Tyler Kline: tune in for music for violin and piano by Platon Buravicky titled “Angel’s Gaze,” and pieces by Margaret Brouwer and Gabriela Ortiz. And a work for brass by Lillian Yee titled “Miracles of the Human Condition.”

Then: Composer Alexandre David says that he has always had a funny relationship with music as a listener, sometimes coldly analyziing it, and other times, allowing himself to be completely inhabited by it. We’ll hear a work of David’s titled “Photogrammes,” which explores this idea through musical transformation.

Plus, music by Max Grafe, Ancel Fitz Neeley, Lisa Illean, and Angel Lam; and performances by bassoonists Cornelia Sommer and Kathleen McLean, violinist Sophia Kirsanova with pianist Georgina Lewis, Calliope Brass, Unheard-of//Ensemble, Orchestre de l’Agora, and more.

That’s Sunday night from 8 to 10 ET on Classical WSMR 89.1 and 103.9. Streaming online at wsmr.org.

Hour 1 Rumpelstilzchentanz by Max Grafe. Platon Buravicky’s Angel’s Gaze. Miracles of the Human Condition by Lillian Yee. Margaret Brouwer’s Rhapsody, Concerto for Orchestra. Rio Bravo by Gabriela Ortiz.



Hour 2 CMYK by Ancel Fitz Neeley. Alexandre David’s Photogrammes. Tiding II (silentium) by Lisa Illean. Angel Lam’s Whispers of Sea Rivers.

Each week, Tyler Kline journeys into new territory and demystifies the music of living composers on Modern Notebook. Listen for a wide variety of exciting music that engages and inspires, along with the stories behind each piece and the latest releases from today’s contemporary classical artists. Discover what’s in store on Modern Notebook.

