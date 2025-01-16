Modern Notebook for January 19, 2025

On this week’s Modern Notebook with Tyler Kline: tune in for music that explores hymnody, heavenly sounds, earthly wonders, and simple pleasures, with a work by Nathan Hudson titled “God.” And in this piece, Hudson adapts the short story of the same name by Ben Loory.

Then: Christopher Stark’s “The Language of Landscapes” explores our relationship with nature across four musical scenes guided by the friction and/or harmony created by synthetic and natural objects. In fact, the music makes use of found discarded objects, field-collected environmental recordings, and live electronic processing in order to make commentary on our wastefulness and resourcefulness.

Also featuring works by Tania Leon, Baljinder Sekhon, Jessie Montgomery, Chelsea Komschlies, Leilehua Lanzilotti, Chen Yihan, and others; and performances by pianist Karen Walwyn, violinist Michiko Wiancko, NOW Ensemble, clarinetist Jessica Pollack, The Merian Ensemble, New Morse Code, violinist Julia Glenn, and more.

Tune in Sunday night from 8 to 10 ET on Classical WSMR 89.1 and 103.9. Listen to recent episodes on demand at modernnotebook.org.

Hour 1 Ritual by Tania Leon. Baljinder Sekhon’s Refuge. God by Nathan Hudson. Jessie Montgomery’s Rhapsody No. 2. Magic with Everyday Objects by Missy Mazzoli. Chelsea Komschlies’ Fear a Bhata.



Hour 2 meridian by Leilehua Lanzilotti. Christopher Stark’s The Language of Landscapes. Absence by Magnus Lindberg. Chen Yihan’s EHOHE.

Each week, Tyler Kline journeys into new territory and demystifies the music of living composers on Modern Notebook. Listen for a wide variety of exciting music that engages and inspires, along with the stories behind each piece and the latest releases from today’s contemporary classical artists. Discover what’s in store on Modern Notebook.

