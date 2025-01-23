Modern Notebook for January 26, 2025

Coming up on the next Modern Notebook with Tyler Kline: Reza Vali’s music is rooted is the traditional timbres and scales of Iranian folk music, and while his “Persian Suite No. 2” is no different, it’s cast in a more approachable manner. Scored for flute, piano, and string quintet, it uses Western scales and less complex rhythms to evoke the style of Persian folk song.

Then: A blending of chant, natural processes, and echoes of Beethoven come together in Helena Tulve’s “Humming in my Bones.” Encompassing a sound world of prepared piano and other unusual techniques, it’s music that moves at a nearly geological slowness.

Listen for that, as well as music by Nils Frahm, Freya Waley-Cohen, Patricia Brennan, Anna Meadors, Pan Kai, Beyza Yazgan, Caterina Schembri, Angélica Negrón, and others; and performances by violinist Mari Samuelsen, Manchester Collective, violinist Julia Glenn, violist Nathan Sherman, pianist Robert Fleitz, Admiral Launch Duo, and more.

That’s Sunday night from 8 to 10 ET on Classical WSMR 89.1 and 103.9. Streaming online at wsmr.org.

Hour 1 Hammers by Nils Frahm. Freya Waley-Cohen’s Naiad. Point of No Return by Patricia Brennan. Reza Vali’s Persian Suite No. 2. Where Did All the Words Go? by Anna Meadors. Pan Kai’s Ink Traces of Sigh. Pasaj by Beyza Yazgan.



Hour 2 Soft charcoal over moonstone by Caterina Schembri. William Anderson’s Folksongs. Humming in my Bones by Helena Tulve. Ricardo Zohn-Muldoon’s Flores del viento. Still Here by Angélica Negrón.

Each week, Tyler Kline journeys into new territory and demystifies the music of living composers on Modern Notebook. Listen for a wide variety of exciting music that engages and inspires, along with the stories behind each piece and the latest releases from today’s contemporary classical artists. Discover what’s in store on Modern Notebook.

