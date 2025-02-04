Modern Notebook for February 2, 2025

On the next Modern Notebook with Tyler Kline: Life cycles, carbon reclamation, our last universal common ancestor, black hole collissions… these are just a few topics that would inspire Nokthula Ngwenyama to compose her string quartet, “Flow.” And the common thread she discovered – and evokes musically – is that there is a common flow to our existence tying us to a universal energy.

Plus: What good is art in the remembrance of pain?

This question is what guided Barron Ryan when composing his piano trio “There Arises Light in the Darkness.” It’s music meant to assure all who grieve that someone else understands their pain… that despite suffering, there is still a reason for hope.

Tune in for that, plus music by Julia Perry, Evan Williams, Kevin Day, Carlos Simon, Jasmine Barnes, and Nathalie Joachim; and performances by Experiential Orchestra, clarinetist Jessica Pollack, Takacs Quartet, saxophonist Nicki Roman with pianist Casey Dierlam Tse, soprano Karen Slack with pianist Yoko Greeney, violinist Yvonne Lam, and others.

Listen Sunday night from 8 to 10 ET on Classical WSMR 89.1 and 103.9. Streaming at wsmr.org.

Hour 1 Ye, Who Seek the Truth by Julia Perry. Evan Williams’ the waters wrecked the sky. Flow by Nokuthula Ngwenyama. Kevin Day’s Unquiet Waters. Be Still and Know by Carlos Simon.



Hour 2 Taking Names by Jasmine Barnes. Nathalie Joachim’s Watch Over Us. There Arises Light in the Darkness by Barron Ryan.

Each week, Tyler Kline journeys into new territory and demystifies the music of living composers on Modern Notebook. Listen for a wide variety of exciting music that engages and inspires, along with the stories behind each piece and the latest releases from today’s contemporary classical artists. Discover what’s in store on Modern Notebook.

