Modern Notebook for March 9, 2025

Coming up on the next Modern Notebook with Tyler Kline: Gabriela Lena Frank’s “Quijotadas” takes its name from the Spanish word for extravagant delusions wrought in the Quixotic spirit. It’s inspired by what many consider to be the first modern novel – dating back to the 16th century – telling the tale of a nobleman who undertakes absurd adventures in pursuit of romance.

Then: Tyler will be joined by composer Chihchun Chi-Sun Lee, who has been commissioned for a new work by the Tampa-based group Contemporary Art Music Project. A 2015 Guggenheim Fellow, Lee’s work often blends East Asian traditional instruments with Western Classical ensembles.

Also featuring music by Clarice Assad, Danielle Eva Schwob, Vivian Fung, Shara Nova, Arlene Sierra, and Clara Iannotta; and performances by New York City Guitar Orchestra, pianist Orion Weiss, Alias Chamber Ensemble, Civitas Ensemble, Conspirare, Longleash, and more.

Tune in Sunday night from 8 to 10 ET on Classical WSMR 89.1 and 103.9. Streaming at wsmr.org.

Hour 1 Magnetic Trance by Clarice Assad. Danielle Eva Schwob’s Reflections of Lucian Freud. Quijotadas by Gabriela Lena Frank. Vivian Fung’s Bird Song. The House of Belonging by Shara Nova.



Hour 2 Two Neruda Odes by Arlene Sierra. Music and conversation with Chihchun Chi-Sun Lee. Il colore dell’ombra by Clara Iannotta.

Each week, Tyler Kline journeys into new territory and demystifies the music of living composers on Modern Notebook. Listen for a wide variety of exciting music that engages and inspires, along with the stories behind each piece and the latest releases from today’s contemporary classical artists. Discover what’s in store on Modern Notebook.

