Modern Notebook for March 16, 2025

Coming up on the next Modern Notebook with Tyler Kline: The concept of “drishti” has become known in the West through the practice of yoga. It describes a focused gaze, usually on a single point. Reena Esmail’s solo violin work of the same name also has “drishti;” a series of miniature movements interconnected by a focused note in the form of a high E harmonic.

Then: Amy Beth Kirsten’s saxophone quartet work “avalanche lily” is music inspired by the Wyoming countryside, with movements specifically named after regional wildflowers. It’s a work that weaves through bluesy harmonies, pops, shrieks, and squeals, chant-like moments that smear across pitch contours, and a kind of prismatic architecture across it’s five movements.

Plus, music by SiHyun Uhm, Claire Victoria Roberts, Libby Larsen, Bess McCrary, Alyssa Morris, Caterina Schembri, Victoria Cheah, Mirama Young, and others; and performances by pianist Eun-Hee Park, National Youth Choir of Great Britain, Colorado Symphony, violinist Simone Porter, soprano Laura Strickling with pianist Daniel Schlosberg, English horn soloist Lindsay Flowers and oboist Andrew Parker with pianist Satoko Hayami, Lyrebird Brass, vocalist Michelle O’Rourke with Ficino Ensemble, New Thread Quartet, flutist Roberta Michel, saxophonist Kyle Jones with pianist Timothy Jones, and more.

Listen Sunday night from 8 to 10 ET on Classical WSMR 89.1 and 103.9. Streaming at wsmr.org.

Hour 1 Broken Waltz by SiHyun Uhm. Claire Victoria Roberts’ Hope is the Thing with Feathers. Deep Summer Music by Libby Larsen. Reena Esmail’s Drishti. The Ode is Mine by Bess McCrary. Alyssa Morris’ Brokenvention. Book of Brass by Jennifer Higdon.



Hour 2 A Whistle, A Tune, A Macaroon by Shara Nova. Caterina Schembri’s There is a willow. avalanche lily by Amy Beth Kirsten. Victoria Cheah’s And for you, castles. The Earthly Round (Redux) by Miriama Young.

