Modern Notebook for April 6, 2025

On the next Modern Notebook with Tyler Kline: Some events seem to happen by chance — but still leave a lasting impact, from moment to moment, measure to measure. That idea is at the heart of Marc Mellits’ “Discrete Structures,” a set of miniature movements that connect and complete each other in surprising ways, drawn from shared musical material and personal moments of serendipity.

Then: The trombone is often cast as the Big Bad Wolf or the Clown. But in Jonathan Dove’s “Stargazer,” it becomes something else entirely — a stargazer, searching the night sky while the orchestra shimmers around it, with subtle threads of Twinkle, Twinkle, Little Star woven throughout.

Also featuring performances by pianist James McVinnie with music by Marcos Balter, the quartet Owls with music by Franghiz Ali-Zadeh, saxophonist Kyle Jones with music by Tyson Gholston Davis, English hornist Lindsay Flowers, oboist Andrew Parker, and pianist Satoko Hayami with music by Erin Goad, pianist Isaac Lam and Die Konzertisten with music by Kai-Young Chan, guitarist Peter Argondizza and New York City Guitar Orchestra with music by Richard Charlton, violinist Tegan Faran with music by Xenia St. Charles Iris Llyllyth, soprano Ruston Ropac and Blackbox Ensemble with music by Juhi Bansal, and Garden Unit performing music by Hannah Barnes.

Listen Sunday night from 8 to 10 ET on Classical WSMR 89.1 and 103.9. Streaming at wsmr.org.

Hour 1 Marcos Balter’s Dreamcatcher. Rəqs (Dance) by Franghiz Ali-Zadeh. Tableau IX by Tyson Gholston Davis. Marc Mellits’ Discrete Structures. Overheard on a Saltmarsh by Erin Goad. Kai-Young Chan’s Withering Blossoms, Fading Scent. Inner Voices by Richard Charlton.



Hour 2 Xenia St. Charles Iris Llyllyth’s Life is like a Washing Machine, You Never Know What You're Gonna Hit. Stargazer by Jonathan Dove. Juhi Bansal’s The Lost Country of Sight. Not buried, but just under the surface by Hannah Barnes.

Each week, Tyler Kline journeys into new territory and demystifies the music of living composers on Modern Notebook. Listen for a wide variety of exciting music that engages and inspires, along with the stories behind each piece and the latest releases from today’s contemporary classical artists. Discover what’s in store on Modern Notebook.

