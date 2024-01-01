Erik Ali-Mohamed

Ever since my first time picking up the violin in middle school, I knew that music would always be a special part of my life.

Born in New York, I moved to Florida with only my mother and 3 sisters. I have always had a connection to music ever since I was young. Being enveloped within music is essentially my sanctuary. Starting off in a small ensemble, I have ventured my way into larger organizations like the Brevard Symphony Youth Orchestra after just a year of playing the violin. My musical background stretches farther than just orchestra as I have also played in concert bands and marching bands on a variety of different instruments.

I am currently an Undergraduate Music Studies major at the University of South Florida playing the French Horn, wanting to pursue a career in music and music knowledge. I have taught at band camps, middle schools, and have performed with local churches and other avenues.

After USF, I plan to take my musical education and journey up north to pursue a career within music administration, business, and creation. I also intend to keep teaching and working around local schools and offering private lessons.