Sydney Bridges

Music has become an extension to who I am. It makes my body overflow with a feeling that I can’t achieve anywhere else. Ever since I picked up the bass I knew this is what I wanted to do for the rest of my life.

Having received my Pro Tools Certification and an Associate in Science degree in Audio Engineering and Production from St Petersburg College, I am now an undergraduate student majoring in Music Performance at the University of South Florida.

I have been fortunate to have had many great opportunities to study and play with world class musicians such as Joe Grady, Lloyd Goldstein, Bob Nieske, Mitchel Player, Mark Neuenschwander, David Manson, and Alexis Cole.

Some of my plans after graduation are to audition for a US Military band, work in a studio as an audio engineer, and just to be able to fully support myself with music.

I am very excited to be a part of the WSMR team, I’m eager to learn, contribute my skills, and overall, just have fun.