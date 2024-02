Monday - Friday 12-6 PM, Saturday 6 AM-12 PM

Bethany Cagle hosts every weekday afternoon and Saturday mornings. Each day Bethany adds a superb touch of class to the station, and brings you the interesting stories behind the music. You’ll find Bethany’s the perfect companion on the radio. Bethany also features Midday Mozart on weekdays at noon with a piece of music and a bit of info on one of the world’s favorite composers.