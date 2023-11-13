Thanksgiving Specials On Classical WSMR

Russell Gant, Bethany Cagle, Tyler Kline, Mark Michaud and Thea Lobo welcome you in - all day long! As you gather with loved ones, and the smell of yummy food fills your home, we’ll be featuring the loveliest classical music with special pieces by American composers; autumn and harvest selections; and familiar favorites. This year you’ll hear Dvorak’s “American Suite in A,” Aaron Copland’s “Appalachian Spring,” “Variations on ‘I Got Rhythm’” by George Gershwin, Vivaldi’s “Autumn,” and Percy Granger’s “Harvest Hymn.” And that’s just the start!

These selections, along with many more classical treats, are all set for your holiday table. Happy Thanksgiving from all of us at Classical WSMR 89.1 & 103.9!

Every Good Thing: Thanksgiving Day, 11:00am-12:00pm

Andrea Blain and classical music fans from all around the country take some time to give thanks and celebrate one of life's most meaningful gifts: music. It's "Every Good Thing" — an hour of stories and music to celebrate Thanksgiving.

Giving Thanks: Thanksgiving Day: 5:00-7:00pm

“Giving Thanks” sounds the way Thanksgiving feels: inviting, warm, and festive! And this year for its 25th anniversary, “Giving Thanks” presents the best moments of a quarter century of guests, including Stanley Tucci, Anne Lamott, Deepak Chopra, and many more. Join us!

Sunday Baroque: Sunday 11.27.22, 10:00am-2:00p

As you wind up your Thanksgiving holiday weekend, spend some time on Sunday morning with Classical WSMR and SUNDAY BAROQUE. As the saying goes, “Eat your bread with joy, drink your wine with a merry heart.” Host Suzanne Bona has a wonderful banquet of music celebrating gratitude with music by baroque composers, and lovely, lighthearted playlist for your holiday weekend!