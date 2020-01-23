 Cold-Stunned Iguanas Are Falling From Florida Trees - WUSF Public Media | Tampa NPR, Local News Coverage
Cold-Stunned Iguanas Are Falling From Florida Trees

Associated Press
January 23, 2020 07:02 AM
The National Weather Service in Miami tweeted this warning to residents. NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE

The National Weather Service routinely warns people about falling rain, snow and hail, but temperatures are dropping so low in South Florida the forecasters are warning residents about falling iguanas.

NWS Miami posted Tuesday on its official Twitter that residents shouldn’t be surprised if they see iguanas falling from trees as lows drop into the 30s and 40s.

The low temperatures stun the invasive reptiles, but the iguanas won’t necessarily die. That means many will wake up as temperatures rise Wednesday.

Iguanas aren’t dangerous or aggressive to humans, but they damage seawalls, sidewalks, landscape foliage and can dig lengthy tunnels.

