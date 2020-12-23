Cold Weather Shelters Opening For Christmas Across Tampa Bay Area - WUSF Public Media | Tampa NPR, Local News Coverage

DeSantis Puts Focus On Vaccinating Seniors
Read more
Cold weather shelters are opening across the greater Tampa Bay region with temperatures expected to plunge on Christmas and into the weekend.
A cold front that will move through the state on Thursday is forecast to produce potentially strong thunderstorms before bringing near-freezing conditions throughout the region.
Forecasters say the coldest weather is expected Saturday morning.
Hillsborough, Pinellas, Hernando, Pasco, and Citrus counties have announced that they will open shelters later this week.
Here is a list of shelter locations and when they will be open:
Hillsborough County
Hillsborough County cold weather shelters will open Thursday, Friday, and Saturday evenings for the homeless and those who live in homes without adequate heat.
Hillsborough residents can go to a limited-capacity shelter for adults at Amazing Love Ministries at 3304 E. Columbus Drive in Tampa. The shelter will open at 6 p.m. all three days.
Metropolitan Ministries is supplying a limited number of three-night motel vouchers on a first-come, first-served basis. Pre-registration is required to claim a motel voucher, which is good for all three nights, as there will be no vouchers available for fewer than three nights. A state ID is required to register for a voucher.
Pre-registration is required by calling the numbers below before 5 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 24.
Pinellas County
Pinellas County will open shelters Friday and Saturday evenings from about 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. Shelters will provide a hot evening meal on Friday and breakfast on Saturday.
Families with children will be placed in family shelters on cold nights. Families should call 2-1-1, Tampa Bay Cares, Inc., for information about family shelters.
Hernando County
Pasco County
Pasco County will open its shelters Friday at 5 p.m. and close Saturday at 8 a.m.
To make sheltering arrangements for both individuals & families:
Citrus County
The Salvation Army is opening their shelter at 712 S. School Avenue in Lecanto Thursday from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. Face masks are required to be worn while at the shelter.
People who need to be picked up will have to be at Family Resource at Connections, 3848 E. Parsons Point Road in Hernando, at 6:30 p.m. Thursday. For more information, contact The Salvation Army directly at (352) 513-4960.
This is a developing story. Stay with WUSF for updates.