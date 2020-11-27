 COMIC: A Kids' Guide To Coping With The Pandemic (And A Printable Zine) - WUSF Public Media | Tampa NPR, Local News Coverage
WUSF Network >
Donate
Donate
Search
Listen live
Follow Us

COMIC: A Kids’ Guide To Coping With The Pandemic (And A Printable Zine)

Cory Turner
November 27, 2020 09:58 AM

Kids, this comic is for you.

You’ve been living through this pandemic for months, and you might be feeling sad, frustrated or upset. But there are lots of different ways to deal with your worries – and make yourself feel better. Here are some tips and advice to help you through.

Print and fold a zine version of this comic here. Here are directions on how to fold it.

This comic is based on interviews conducted by NPR’s Cory Turner with Tara Powell at the University of Illinois School of Social Work, Joy Osofsky at the LSU Health Sciences Center in New Orleans, Krystal Lewis at the National Institute of Mental Health, Dr. Ashish Jha, dean of Brown’s School of Public Health, and Rosemarie Truglio, senior vice president of curriculum and content at Sesame Workshop.

Your turn

What advice do you have for coping in the pandemic? Email goatsandsoda@npr.org with the subject line “Kids and coping” and we may feature it in a story for NPR.

Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.
Ultimate Medical Academy

Tags: Health News

Related Posts

Retailers Change Up Black Friday Deals To Keep Shoppers Safe


Read more

Supreme Court Backs Religious Challenge To New York COVID-19 Restrictions


Read more

Why Asking People To Change Their Behavior During The Pandemic Is So Hard


Read more