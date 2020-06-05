Coronavirus Antibody Testing Available At Orange County Convention Center - WUSF Public Media | Tampa NPR, Local News Coverage

Coronavirus Antibody Testing Available At Orange County Convention Center

The wait time for antibody tests at Orange County Convention Center is running about 45 minutes. Google Maps

ORLANDO – It’s no longer just first responders who can get antibody testing at the Orange County Convention Center.

Anyone 18 and older with a photo ID can now get the test, which consists of a quick blood draw and most people get results within 20 minutes on site.

The site can perform up to 125 of the antibody tests a day, and the wait time for the tests at Orange County Convention Center is running about 45 minutes.

Testing site spokesperson Lauren Luna says the test confirms a person has been exposed to coronavirus.

“If you had the virus and weren’t necessarily sick or maybe you’re one of the people that had the virus back in December or January and you felt really ill and you tested negative for everything else. This should be some peace of mind for people as well,” she says.

Luna says a positive result means that you may have been exposed to the virus.

“And they’re asking that you follow up with your primary doctor afterwards. And then you can come up with a plan. So whether you’re interested in donating plasma you can do that. If you just want to know to know that’s fine as well,” she says.

She says people who get tested for antibodies must also submit to a standard coronavirus test. The wait time for these tests runs less than 10 minutes.