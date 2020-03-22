Coronavirus Cases In Florida Top 1,000 - WUSF Public Media | Tampa NPR, Local News Coverage

Coronavirus Cases In Florida Top 1,000

The number of people who have tested positive for the coronavirus topped 1,000, according to the Sunday evening update from the Florida Department of Health.

The total cases – 1,007 – reflect a 237-person increase in just 24 hours. It’s the result in a massive ramp up in testing across the state, Gov. Ron DeSantis said earlier Sunday.

The latest update includes 937 Florida residents diagnosed with COVID-19. Seventy non-residents also tested positive, but are isolated in the state, according to the 6 p.m. update.

Thirteen people have died so far.

The more than 11,000 tests taken place so far are being conducted at both public and private labs across Florida. The Department of Health says results are pending on 933 cases.

In the Tampa Bay area, another 27 people were diagnosed with COVID-19, according to the two Sunday reports. The largest increases were in Hillsborough (58) and Pinellas (38) Counties.

A week ago, Florida health officials reported just 100 positive cases of Coronavirus, a respiratory illness that for many people will be mild to moderate in its symptoms. Its rapid global spread is the primary concern, as is the exposure to the elderly and people with underlying medical problems, according to the World Health Organization.