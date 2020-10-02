Florida Coronavirus Cases Steady A Week After DeSantis's Reopen Order - WUSF Public Media | Tampa NPR, Local News Coverage

Florida Coronavirus Cases Steady A Week After DeSantis’s Reopen Order

Florida Department of Health's daily report on coronavirus has shown no spike in the first week since the re-opening. SCREENSHOT: Florida Dept. of Health

In the week since Florida Governor Ron DeSantis lifted restrictions on bars and restaurants, moving the state in the final phase 3 of reopening, state health figures showed coronavirus cases remain fairly steady.

Federal health officials caution that the incubation period for COVID-19 can be up to two weeks, and experts will be keeping a close eye on Florida’s caseload in the weeks ahead to see if any spike emerges.

Friday’s report from the Florida Department of Health shows 2,660 people tested positive for the coronavirus in the last 24 hours, bringing the statewide total number of cases to 711,804.

The average case count for the past week has been 2,273 per day. And for all of September, the daily average number of new cases was 2,622, according to a tally of state health figures maintained by WUSF.

The state received 77,615 test results Thursday and 3.77% of new tests were positive. The positive test rate for new cases over the past week has ranged between four and five percent.

There were 523 new positive cases reported Friday in the greater Tampa Bay region.

Friday’s report also recorded the deaths of 111 people due to complications from coronavirus since Thursday’s report, bringing the statewide death toll to 14,730.

In the greater Tampa Bay region, 13 deaths were noted since Thursday’s report, including eight deaths in Hillsborough County.

The deaths were recorded by the state since Thursday’s report, but they may have occurred days or weeks earlier.

ABOUT THE DATA: The Florida Department of Health produces a daily update around 11 a.m. with information about COVID-19 cases and deaths that were reported over the previous 24 hours. Cases and deaths in the report may have happened days or weeks earlier, according to state officials. The state separately tracks cases and deaths that occurred on specific days on its dashboard and those totals are frequently updated.

Greater Tampa Bay region positive tests as of Friday, Oct. 2:

· Hillsborough: 42,565

· Pinellas: 22,347

· Polk: 20,217

· Manatee: 11,681

· Pasco: 9,411

· Sarasota: 8,270

· Hernando: 3,215

Florida COVID-19 daily total of positive tests/deaths for the last two weeks:

· Oct. 2: 2,660/111

· Oct. 1: 2,628/131

· Sept. 30: 1,948/175

· Sept. 29: 3,266/106

· Sept. 28: 738/5

· Sept. 27: 1,882/12

· Sept. 26: 2,795/107

· Sept. 25: 2,847/122

· Sept. 24: 2,541/179

· Sept. 23: 2,590/203

· Sept. 22: 2,470/99

· Sept. 21: 1,685/21

· Sept. 20: 2,521/9

· Sept. 19: 3,573/63