Coronavirus Closes Schools Statewide - WUSF Public Media | Tampa NPR, Local News Coverage

Coronavirus Closes Schools Statewide

Florida's public schools will be closed through March 27 because of the coronavirus outbreak iStock

The coronavirus outbreak has led the Florida Department of Education to close all public schools across the state through March 27.

“Keeping students healthy and safe is my number one priority, and that is why we are recommending that districts follow Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s guidance for Florida,” Education Commissioner Richard Corcoran said Friday afternoon.

Schools that are not on spring break at that time are scheduled to reopen on March 30.

Today, Commissioner @RichardCorcoran has provided strong recommendations for extending spring break following @CDCgov issuing guidance specific to #COVID19 in #Florida. https://t.co/YIvwsH0OkH— Florida Department of Education (@EducationFL) March 13, 2020

The Department of Education also announced a delay to the start of state testing by at least two weeks.

In most school districts, the announcement includes the cancelling of all extracurricular activities and thorough cleanings of schools.

Since Florida’s school districts and public charter schools have different schedules, the Department of Education released recommendations for each district.

Private schools in the Tampa Bay region also are closing.

The Diocese of St. Petersburg announced Friday that it is closing all of its Catholic Schools and Early Childhood center buildings through March 20.

Monday and Tuesday had already been scheduled as days off for students. Virtual learning will be conducted March 18 through 20.

The Diocese includes 47 Catholic Schools and Early Childhood Centers, with 13,000 students in five counties.