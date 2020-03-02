Coronavirus Facts: What Floridians Can Do To Prevent The Spread - WUSF Public Media | Tampa NPR, Local News Coverage

New Virus Spreads, Sickens Turtles In Kissimmee Chain Of Lakes
Read more
The Florida Department of Health announced the first two presumptive positive cases of COVID-19 in the state on Sunday night, in Hillsborough and Manatee counties.
The patients are under medical care, the health department said, and the presumptive diagnosis means the results are awaiting confirmation from the Centers For Disease Control and Prevention.
RELATED: State Labs Now Testing For Coronavirus
The health department on Sunday released several reminders of how the disease can be contracted, and steps that can be taken to help prevent its spread.
Symptoms: Fever, cough and shortness of breath, appearing anywhere between two and 14 days after exposure.
Most susceptible to serious illness: The elderly and those with medical conditions such as high blood pressure, heart problems and diabetes.
Will facemasks help? Officials say they won’t help prevent healthy people from contracting the disease. Rather, those showing symptoms should wear them, to prevent the spread of disease.
STEPS TO HELP PREVENT SPREAD:
CDC officials also recommend that those who have returned from China, Italy, Iran, South Korea, Japan or other areas where a travel advisory has been issued, and is experiencing respiratory issues, to seek medical attention. The same goes for anyone who has come in contact with a person who recently returned from one of those areas, and who is showing these symptoms.
RESOURCES:
Centers For Disease Control and Prevention