 Coronavirus Leads USF, UT To Alter Study Abroad Plans - WUSF Public Media | Tampa NPR, Local News Coverage
Coronavirus Leads USF, UT To Alter Study Abroad Plans

Mark Schreiner
February 28, 2020 07:18 AM
USF students show their native flags at the International Festival in November 2015. USF is bringing some students studying abroad home early from countries like South Korea and Italy due to concerns about the coronavirus. Mark Schreiner WUSF Public Media

The coronavirus is causing local universities to bring home some of their students who were studying abroad.

Officials at the University of South Florida say four students who are in South Korea will be coming home soon. The programs that were hosting them canceled the remainder of the term.

While USF students studying in Italy have not been told to come home, they have been offered the opportunity to do so. They would then be able to complete the rest of their program online.

And two USF students from China who were interning in their native country are currently under quarantine there.

The Tampa Bay Times reports the University of Tampa is also altering its plans. One study abroad program that was heading to China will now go to Singapore. Another that was bound for South Korea is going to Germany instead.

