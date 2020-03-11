Coronavirus: No Fans Will Attend NCAA Basketball Tournament Games, Including Tampa - WUSF Public Media | Tampa NPR, Local News Coverage

Coronavirus: No Fans Will Attend NCAA Basketball Tournament Games, Including Tampa

Only essential staff and players' families will be allowed inside Amalie Arena in Tampa to watch first- and second-round NCAA Division I Men's Basketball Tournament games. Thomas Iacobucci/WUSF Public Media

NCAA Division I Men’s and Women’s Basketball Tournament games, including those next week at Amalie Arena, will not be played in front of fans due to concerns over coronavirus.

In a statement on Wednesday, NCAA President Mark Emmert said the decision was made “in the best interest of public health.”

NCAA President Mark Emmert statement on limiting attendance at NCAA events: https://t.co/TIHHJjdse5 pic.twitter.com/8I1HdceDfN— NCAA (@NCAA) March 11, 2020

Emmert said the only essential staff, and the players’ families, will be permitted to attend.

The decision comes after the NCAA’s COVID-19 advisory panel recommended against playing sporting events open to the general public.

Emmert also says the NCAA is looking into moving the men’s Final Four from Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium to a smaller arena.

Tampa will host first- and second-round NCAA Men’s Tournament games on March 19 and 21 at Amalie Arena.

Information from the Associated Press was used in this report.