Coronavirus: No Fans Will Attend NCAA Basketball Tournament Games, Including Tampa - WUSF Public Media | Tampa NPR, Local News Coverage

 Coronavirus: No Fans Will Attend NCAA Basketball Tournament Games, Including Tampa
Coronavirus: No Fans Will Attend NCAA Basketball Tournament Games, Including Tampa

Carl Lisciandrello
March 11, 2020 05:34 PM
Only essential staff and players' families will be allowed inside Amalie Arena in Tampa to watch first- and second-round NCAA Division I Men's Basketball Tournament games. Thomas Iacobucci/WUSF Public Media

NCAA Division I Men’s and Women’s Basketball Tournament games, including those next week at Amalie Arena, will not be played in front of fans due to concerns over coronavirus.

READ MORE: Coronavirus Coverage On WUSF

In a statement on Wednesday, NCAA President Mark Emmert said the decision was made “in the best interest of public health.”

Emmert said the only essential staff, and the players’ families, will be permitted to attend.

The decision comes after the NCAA’s COVID-19 advisory panel recommended against playing sporting events open to the general public.

CORONAVIRUS Q&A: Send Us Your Questions

Emmert also says the NCAA is looking into moving the men’s Final Four from Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium to a smaller arena.

Tampa will host first- and second-round NCAA Men’s Tournament games on March 19 and 21 at Amalie Arena.

Information from the Associated Press was used in this report.

