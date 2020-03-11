Coronavirus Prompts Florida To Activate Price Gouging Hotline - WUSF Public Media | Tampa NPR, Local News Coverage

Coronavirus Prompts Florida To Activate Price Gouging Hotline

Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody, seen in a file photo, activated the state's price gouging hotline Tuesday. The move puts cleaning and sanitizing supplies, as well as protective masks, under price gouging protection. Florida Attorney General's Office

Florida officials continue addressing the growing danger of the coronavirus.

In response to Governor Rick DeSantis signing a state of emergency declaration Monday, Attorney General Ashley Moody activated Florida’s price gouging hotline Tuesday.

The governor’s declaration puts protective masks, sanitizing and disenfecting supplies, such as hand sanitizer, gel, wipes, cleaning supplies for surface cleaning, and all commercial cleaning supplies and all commercial cleaning supplies under price gouging protection.

People who want to report price gouging can visit MyFloridaLegal.com or call 1-866-9NO-SCAM (1-866-966-7226).

Violators of the price gouging statute are subject to civil penalties of $1,000 per violation and up to a total of $25,000 for multiple violations committed in a single 24-hour period.