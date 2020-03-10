Coronavirus Prompts Gov. DeSantis To Declare State Of Emergency - WUSF Public Media | Tampa NPR, Local News Coverage

Coronavirus Prompts Gov. DeSantis To Declare State Of Emergency

Gov. DeSantis spoke about COVID-19 at the Capitol Monday. He spoke after signing an state of emergency. News Service of Florida

Florida Gov. Ron Desantis has declared a state of emergency as his state battles an outbreak of the new coronavirus that has already killed two people in his state. The governor also appealed for calm even as he took that step Monday.

The governor spoke at a news conference at the state Capitol and reminded Floridians to take common-sense precautions.

He stressed that normally healthy individuals remain at low risk of contracting the virus.

And he urged those with underlying health conditions, as well as the elderly, to stay away from cruise ships and long-haul flights.

The emergency declaration will more easily allow the state to marshal resources and get outside aid.

“The reason why we’re doing that is that allows us to create a unified command structure,” said DeSantis. “It also allows, if need be, out-of-state medical personnel to operate in Florida, it allows us to more swiftly purchase any necessary supplies, including masks and materials and equipment necessary to set up field hospitals.”

Two people have already died in Florida out of 18 residents that state health officials say tested positive for the virus now spreading across the United States and other parts of the world.

Of the 18 Floridians testing positive, 12 were diagnosed in Florida and five were diagnosed in another state, according to the Health Department. In addition, a California resident, now under self-isolation in Florida, has tested positive.

DeSantis also said he believes the state will receive $27 million in federal funding to help fight the spread of the virus. The funding will come from an $8.3 billion bill signed into law by President Donald Trump on Friday. In addition, the Florida Legislature agreed over the weekend to spend $25 million on the effort.

And, Desantis said, two laboratory companies – Quest Diagnostics and LabCorp – are ready to start processing coronavirus test kits. They’ll be joined soon by other private laboratories.

