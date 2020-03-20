Coronavirus: Publix, Winn-Dixie Set Aside Specific Hours For Elderly, At-Risk Shoppers - WUSF Public Media | Tampa NPR, Local News Coverage

Coronavirus: Publix, Winn-Dixie Set Aside Specific Hours For Elderly, At-Risk Shoppers

Publix and Winn-Dixie are setting aside hours specifically for those at higher risk of contracting coronavirus. CARL LISCIANDRELLO/WUSF PUBLIC MEDIA

Publix and Winn-Dixie will allow senior citizens and those at high risk of coronavirus to shop during specific hours to help avoid their potential exposure.

Starting next week, Publix is designating Tuesday and Wednesday mornings, from 7-8 a.m., as senior shopping hours until further notice.

Publix pharmacies also will be open during this time.

Winn-Dixie stories will be open for seniors on weekdays from 8 to 9 a-m. Pharmacies will also open early, at 8 a-m.

In a news release, Anthony Hucker, the president and CEO of Southeastern Grocers – the parent company of Winn-Dixie – is asking customers “to respect this time given to the elderly and other high-risk community members to allow them the comfort of purchasing necessary products in a safe environment.”