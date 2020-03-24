Coronavirus Test Site Opening At Raymond James Stadium - WUSF Public Media | Tampa NPR, Local News Coverage

Tampa To Enact Stay-At-Home Policy; At Odds With Hillsborough County
Starting Wednesday, people who have symptoms of COVID-19 can get tested at Raymond James Stadium.
The drive-thru testing site will be open from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday. In order to have a test done, everyone must pre-register through Hillsborough County. Only those who meet the screening guidelines set by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Florida Department of Health will be tested.
The site has the capacity to serve 200 people a day and will remain open as long as the testing supplies last.
It is being operated by the Florida Department of Health in Hillsborough County, BayCare, Tampa General Hospital, AdventHealth, HCA Healthcare and the City of Tampa.
The site is in the parking lot south of the stadium, 4201 N. Dale Mabry Hwy. Vehicles should enter from Dale Mabry Highway or Himes Avenue and follow the signs.
Only people in vehicles will be tested.
To register, call the Hillsborough County Customer Service Center at (813) 272-5900 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
The county offers the following guidance:
What to Bring:
What to Expect: