Coronavirus Test Site Opening At Raymond James Stadium - WUSF Public Media | Tampa NPR, Local News Coverage

Coronavirus Test Site Opening At Raymond James Stadium

A drive-thru testing site will operate in the parking lot at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa. Stephanie Colombini WUSF Public Media

Starting Wednesday, people who have symptoms of COVID-19 can get tested at Raymond James Stadium.

The drive-thru testing site will be open from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday. In order to have a test done, everyone must pre-register through Hillsborough County. Only those who meet the screening guidelines set by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Florida Department of Health will be tested.

The site has the capacity to serve 200 people a day and will remain open as long as the testing supplies last.

It is being operated by the Florida Department of Health in Hillsborough County, BayCare, Tampa General Hospital, AdventHealth, HCA Healthcare and the City of Tampa.

The site is in the parking lot south of the stadium, 4201 N. Dale Mabry Hwy. Vehicles should enter from Dale Mabry Highway or Himes Avenue and follow the signs.

Only people in vehicles will be tested.

To register, call the Hillsborough County Customer Service Center at (813) 272-5900 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

The county offers the following guidance:

What to Bring:

You must arrive in a personal vehicle. Walk-ups are not permitted at this time.

Each person to be tested must be seated next to a working window.

Limit vehicle passengers to those needing a test.

Have a photo ID for all persons being tested with name, date of birth and photo (can be Florida driver’s license, state-issued ID, or passport).

Bring a printed copy of the testing confirmation email from the Hillsborough County Customer Service Center. Having this form with you will expedite the process. (Residents who are unable to print their confirmation number can provide a screen shot on their phone.

What to Expect:

You will be greeted by a health care provider in personal protective gear who will give you instructions.

You will be given a tissue to blow your nose. You will need to keep the tissue to dispose on your own.

A soft swab will be inserted deep into your nose to get the necessary sample. This may be slightly uncomfortable, but the test is quick and should take less than a minute.

It may take several days to receive test results. After the test, you will be given information on what to do while you await the results.

You will receive test results via the telephone number you gave at the time of pre-screening.