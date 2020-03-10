 Coronavirus: We Want To Hear From You - WUSF Public Media | Tampa NPR, Local News Coverage
Coronavirus: We Want To Hear From You

Carl Lisciandrello
March 10, 2020 11:18 AM
Centers For Disease Control and Prevention

Are you changing your vacation plans due to the coronavirus outbreak? Are you pondering working from home to reduce the risk of exposure?

Or are you heeding the advice of health officials but keeping things status quo?

We want to hear from you. Let this be your forum to let us know what’s on your mind, or any questions you may have concerning the coronavirus outbreak. We will be addressing your concerns on Health News Florida.

RELATED LINKS:

CORONAVIRUS: Complete Coverage On WUSF And Health News Florida

NEWSLETTER: Sign Up For Updates Emailed To You Every Morning

