Tampa police make third Ybor City shooting arrest but seek more tips

For the second consecutive day, a person faces charges in connection with the fatal shootings in Ybor City on Halloween weekend.

The arrest comes as law enforcement agencies increased the amount being rewarded for information leading to arrests.

In a news conference Thursday, Tampa Police Chief Lee Bercaw announced Dwayne Tillman Jr., 21, was arrested and faces charges of attempted murder with a firearm, and attempted aggravated battery with great bodily harm (firearm).

Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office / Courtesy Dwayne Tillman Jr., 21, was arrested and faces charges of attempted murder with a firearm, and attempted aggravated battery with great bodily harm (firearm) in connection with the Ybor City shootings on Oct. 29, 2023.

It's the third arrest in connection with the shootings as bars closed in Ybor City on Oct. 29. Two people were killed and 16 injured.

Tillman's arrest comes a day after a 14-year-old was arrested and faces charges of second-degree murder. He will be tried as an adult in the death of Harrison Boonstoppel, 20.

"It should be clear to anyone at this point that if you participate in criminal activity, you will be arrested, you will be prosecuted, and justice will be found for those who suffered from your actions," Bercaw said in a news release. "This additional arrest is another demonstration of our commitment to holding criminals accountable and I can only hope it provides a small sense of closure for the families of all those who have been impacted."

Tyrell Phillips, 22, was charged shortly after the shooting with second-degree murder in the death of 14-year-old Elijah Wilson. Last month, a judge ordered Phillips be held until his trial, agreeing with prosecutors that he remains a danger to the community.

According to the release, Tillman arrived in Ybor City with Wilson, the teen who was arrested in Boonstoppel's death, and others.

That group became involved in a dispute with Phillips and a group of others with him.

After Phillips shot Wilson, the release said, Tillman was seen running before turning and firing a handgun as Phillips ran away.

"I commend the Tampa Police Department for their relentless efforts in finding those responsible for these senseless shootings," Hillsborough State Attorney Suzy Lopez said in the release. "When this defendant opened fire on historic Seventh Avenue, he put hundreds of lives in danger. Anyone who shows that type of disregard for human life should face serious consequences."

While Bercaw thanked the community for "their care and concern" and for tips Tampa police have received, several other law enforcement agencies announced they're supplementing the Crime Stoppers of Tampa Bay's original $5,000 reward for information leading to arrests.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation ($12,000), Florida Department of Law Enforcement ($5,000), Department of Tobacco, Alcohol and Firearms ($5,000) bring the total rewards to $27,000.

The Tampa police investigation continues. Anyone with information is asked to submit a tip to the FBI here.

