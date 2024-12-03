A federal judge will take up an issue involving social media restrictions for minors

Starting January 1, kids 13 and under will no longer be able to have a profile on certain social media sites. This includes Snapchat, TikTok, and Discord.

Florida legislators call these apps “addictive” and say they are harmful to younger users.

NetChoice and the Computer & Communications Industry Association (CCIA), whose members include tech giants such as Google and Meta Platforms, filed a federal First Amendment lawsuit in October challenging the social media ban.

A photo taken over the shoulder of a person who is looking at social media on their smart phone.

The law (HB-3) in part, seeks to prevent children under age 16 from opening social-media accounts on some platforms — though it would allow parents to give consent for 14- and 15-year-olds to have accounts. Children under 14 can not open accounts.

Critics argue this provision infringes on the right to privacy and free speech.

“This law would present a barrier for anyone who wants to access lawful speech on the internet," NetChoice Associate Director of Litigation Paul Taske said.

The proposed rule specifically targets the popular social-media app TikTok.

The agencies have worked out a deal with Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody to hold off on enforcing the social media ban against platforms they represent until the U.S. District Court takes up the issue.

A preliminary hearing is set for February 28. Tallahassee-based Chief U.S. District Judge Mark Walker will preside over the hearing.

A jury trial is scheduled for November 2025.

