A federal judge will take up an issue involving social media restrictions for minors
The state’s new law takes effect at the beginning of the year and critics are already calling the law unconstitutional.
Starting January 1, kids 13 and under will no longer be able to have a profile on certain social media sites. This includes Snapchat, TikTok, and Discord.
Florida legislators call these apps “addictive” and say they are harmful to younger users.
NetChoice and the Computer & Communications Industry Association (CCIA), whose members include tech giants such as Google and Meta Platforms, filed a federal First Amendment lawsuit in October challenging the social media ban.
The law (HB-3) in part, seeks to prevent children under age 16 from opening social-media accounts on some platforms — though it would allow parents to give consent for 14- and 15-year-olds to have accounts. Children under 14 can not open accounts.
Critics argue this provision infringes on the right to privacy and free speech.
“This law would present a barrier for anyone who wants to access lawful speech on the internet," NetChoice Associate Director of Litigation Paul Taske said.
The agencies have worked out a deal with Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody to hold off on enforcing the social media ban against platforms they represent until the U.S. District Court takes up the issue.
A preliminary hearing is set for February 28. Tallahassee-based Chief U.S. District Judge Mark Walker will preside over the hearing.
A jury trial is scheduled for November 2025.
Copyright 2024 WFSU