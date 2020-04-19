COVID-19 Cases At Over 4 Dozen Tampa Bay Area Care Facilities - WUSF Public Media | Tampa NPR, Local News Coverage

COVID-19 Cases At Over 4 Dozen Tampa Bay Area Care Facilities

More than four dozen long term care facilities in the greater Tampa Bay-Sarasota region have patients who have tested positive for COVID-19, the disease caused by coronavirus.

Over the weekend, the state of Florida released the names and counties with nursing homes and assisted-living facilities who had patients or employees test positive for Covid-19. The more than 300 locations include 54 facilities in Pinellas, Pasco, Polk, Sarasota, Hillsborough and Manatee Counties.

WUSF News on Sunday contacted 11 facilities in Pinellas, which accounts for nearly half of the regional locations listed in the state report. All but one declined comment about the specific number of cases or precautions being taken to prevent the spread of coronavirus. Some said no one was available to speak to a reporter.

Consulate Health Care is the corporate owner of four facilities on the state list of positive cases, including one in Polk County, one in Sarasota County and two in Pinellas. Jennifer L. Trapp, vice president of corporate communications, said in an email that the company is committed to the safety and protection of staff and residents. She said they would not comment publicly about COVID-19 cases, citing privacy protections.

“We are diligently following all CDC and CMS guidelines, working in close partnership with our local and state healthcare agencies, and taking every measure to safeguard our centers against the threat of COVID-19. Our dedicated caregivers are working night and day, often leaving their own families to care for our family of residents, and we thank them for their service and heroic efforts,” she said.

Consulate’s facility in St. Petersburg included a recorded message for callers that said visitors are restricted to those coming to see family members at the end of their lives. Those people are subject to mandatory screening.

Trapp said that its facilities are working to communicate regularly with families about resident health.

“We will continue to communicate timely with the proper healthcare agencies, families, staff and residents as necessary and appropriate,” she said in the email statement. “If families have concerns about their loved one, we encourage them to contact the care center directly.”

According to state officials, of the 748 recorded deaths from coronavirus as of Saturday, at least 169 were related to infections at long term care facilities in Florida. The state has been requiring facilities to notify health officials if a resident or employee tested positive, but Gov. Ron DeSantis waited until Saturday to release of the names of the facilities.

