COVID-19 Cases Spiking Again; Hillsborough, Pinellas, Join For Public Awareness Campaign - WUSF Public Media | Tampa NPR, Local News Coverage

COVID-19 Cases Spiking Again; Hillsborough, Pinellas, Join For Public Awareness Campaign

This chart shows how COVID-19 cases are trending upward Florida Department of Health

New coronavirus cases are spiking across the state, with Florida recording another high for new coronavirus cases reported in a single day, on Thursday. Hillsborough County officials are trying to get the word out that we still need to keep our distance from each other.

Hillsborough’s Emergency Policy Group was told that the county is “nearing the crossroads,” with the numbers of positive cases in people ages 18 to 35 increasing over the past two weeks, as restrictions ease.

Marissa Levine, a public health specialist with USF College of Public Health, told the group it’s up to everyone to prevent the rise from becoming a second wave of infections. That, she says, includes getting younger people to realize they can become sick, too.

“I remember being younger and feeling invincible, too,” Levine said. “But we need them to help protect the more vulnerable. Otherwise, we’ll see our hospitalization numbers go up, and the deaths increase, also.”

The Florida Department of Health reported 147 more people tested positive for COVID-19 in Hillsborough County Thursday – 34 more than the previous high for the county, which was recorded Monday.

Even though the numbers are going up, health officials told members of the group they will not need to start closing businesses again, if people wear face masks and practice social distancing.

And a new public awareness campaign will soon be underway, said Eric Eisenberg, dean of the University of South Florida College of Arts and Sciences.

“We’re also working with Pinellas County to open a regional social media campaign, recognizing that people move back and forth between the counties,” Eisenberg said. “We’re going to use local opinion leaders to get the word out. We’re trying to work with all of the pro sports franchises to get messages out.”

Emergency Policy Group members thought enough of the spike in numbers to resume meeting twice a week. They had recently cut back to one day a week – Thursday afternoons – but voted to reinstate Monday afternoon meetings, beginning next week.