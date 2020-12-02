COVID-19 Deaths In Florida Top 19,000 - WUSF Public Media | Tampa NPR, Local News Coverage

COVID-19 Deaths In Florida Top 19,000

Florida Department of Health

Wednesday’s report from the Department of Health reported the state is well over the 1 million mark of positive cases.

The report shows 9,994 people tested positive for the coronavirus since Tuesday. That brings the statewide total to 1,018,160.

The greater Tampa Bay region reported 1,646 new positive tests.

Of the people tested for the first time across Florida, 9.1% were positive.

The state also reported 96 new deaths related to coronavirus on Tuesday, including 18 in the greater Tampa Bay region. A total of 19,012 people have died in Florida due to complications related to the coronavirus since the pandemic began.

The deaths recorded by the state since Wednesday’s report may have occurred days or weeks earlier.

Here are the latest figures according to the Florida Department of Health.

State Totals (as of Wednesday, Dec. 2):

Positive Tests – 1,018,160

Deaths – 19,012

Daily Changes:

State: Positive Tests – 9,994| Deaths – 96

Positive Tests – 9,994| Deaths – 96 Greater Tampa Bay Region: Positive Tests – 1,646 | Deaths – 18

Daily Testing (statewide):

Tests Received – 122,939 | Positivity Rate – 9.1%

ABOUT THE DATA: The Florida Department of Health produces a daily update around 11 a.m. with information about COVID-19 cases and deaths that were reported over the previous 24 hours. Cases and deaths in the report may have happened days or weeks earlier, according to state officials. The state separately tracks cases and deaths that occurred on specific days on its dashboard and those totals are frequently updated.

Florida COVID-19 daily total of positive tests/deaths for the last two weeks:

Dec. 2: 9,994/96

Dec. 1: 8,947/82

Nov. 30: 6,658/98

Nov. 29: 7,364/59

Nov. 28: 6,276/81

Nov. 27: 17,345/114

Nov. 26: No report

Nov. 25: 8,376/99

Nov. 24: 8,555/73

Nov. 23: 6,331/96

Nov. 22: 6,586/62

Nov. 21: 8,410/42

Nov. 20: 9,085/80

Nov. 19: 9,085/81

