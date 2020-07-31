COVID-19 Deaths Surge: With 257 More Lost, Florida Sets New Record Friday - WUSF Public Media | Tampa NPR, Local News Coverage

Portions Of Florida Under Hurricane Watch As Isaias Nudges West, Expected To Brush East Coast
Read more
Deaths linked to the coronavirus in Florida set another new high on Friday for the fourth consecutive day.
A total of 257 deaths linked to coronavirus were reported Friday by the Florida Department of Health, bringing the total death toll statewide since the pandemic began to 6,843.
State health officials said 1,190 people died in the seven-day period since July 24 – the highest number of COVID-19-related fatalities for that time frame yet. A total of 848 people died the prior week, statewide.
The number of people killed by COVID-19 in the greater Tampa Bay region this week also reached a new record high, with 252, up from 222 last week.
Experts say that deaths tend to lag behind positive test cases, and state reports showed a slight downward trend in the number of positive tests in the past week.
According to DOH, 68,074 people statewide tested positive for the virus since July 24. The number was 6,997 less than a week ago.
The rate of positive tests was 10.57% statewide Friday, the lowest positive rate in the past two weeks. The rate reflects the percent of people who tested positive for the first time.
Friday’s report shows 470,386 people so far have tested positive for the coronavirus in the state – an increase of 9,007 positive tests since Thursday.
ABOUT THE DATA:
The Florida Department of Health produces a daily update around 11 a.m. with information about COVID-19 cases and deaths that were reported over the previous 24 hours. Cases and deaths in the report may have happened days or weeks earlier, according to state officials. The state separately tracks cases and deaths that occurred on specific days on its dashboard and those totals are frequently updated.
Greater Tampa Bay region total positive tests as of Friday, July 31st:
Florida COVID-19 daily total of positive tests/deaths for the last two weeks: