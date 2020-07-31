COVID-19 Deaths Surge: With 257 More Lost, Florida Sets New Record Friday - WUSF Public Media | Tampa NPR, Local News Coverage

COVID-19 Deaths Surge: With 257 More Lost, Florida Sets New Record Friday

The Florida Department of Health reported a surge in coronavirus deaths for four straight days, setting new records in the state Florida Department of Health

Deaths linked to the coronavirus in Florida set another new high on Friday for the fourth consecutive day.

A total of 257 deaths linked to coronavirus were reported Friday by the Florida Department of Health, bringing the total death toll statewide since the pandemic began to 6,843.

State health officials said 1,190 people died in the seven-day period since July 24 – the highest number of COVID-19-related fatalities for that time frame yet. A total of 848 people died the prior week, statewide.

The number of people killed by COVID-19 in the greater Tampa Bay region this week also reached a new record high, with 252, up from 222 last week.

Experts say that deaths tend to lag behind positive test cases, and state reports showed a slight downward trend in the number of positive tests in the past week.

According to DOH, 68,074 people statewide tested positive for the virus since July 24. The number was 6,997 less than a week ago.

The rate of positive tests was 10.57% statewide Friday, the lowest positive rate in the past two weeks. The rate reflects the percent of people who tested positive for the first time.

Friday’s report shows 470,386 people so far have tested positive for the coronavirus in the state – an increase of 9,007 positive tests since Thursday.

ABOUT THE DATA:

The Florida Department of Health produces a daily update around 11 a.m. with information about COVID-19 cases and deaths that were reported over the previous 24 hours. Cases and deaths in the report may have happened days or weeks earlier, according to state officials. The state separately tracks cases and deaths that occurred on specific days on its dashboard and those totals are frequently updated.

Greater Tampa Bay region total positive tests as of Friday, July 31st:

Hillsborough: 29,116

Pinellas: 16,356

Polk: 12,488

Manatee: 8,517

Pasco: 6,299

Sarasota: 5,588

Hernando: 1,674

Florida COVID-19 daily total of positive tests/deaths for the last two weeks:

July 31: 9,007 / 257

July 30: 9,956 /253

July 29: 9,446 /216

July 28: 9,230 /186

July 27: 8,892 /77

July 26: 9,344 /77

July 25: 12,199 /124

July 24: 12,444 /135

July 23: 10,249 /173

July 22: 9,785 /139

July 21: 9,444 /134

July 20: 10,343 /90

July 19: 12,478 /87

July 18: 10,328 /90

July 17: 11,466 /128