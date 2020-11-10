COVID-19 Hospitalizations Rise In Florida, Positivity Rate Above 8% Again - WUSF Public Media | Tampa NPR, Local News Coverage

COVID-19 Hospitalizations Rise In Florida, Positivity Rate Above 8% Again

New positive coronavirus tests in Florida on Tuesday pushed the total statewide caseload over 850,000. FLORIDA DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH

According to state figures, Tuesday was the fourth straight day that statewide hospitalizations with the primary diagnosis of COVID-19 increased by at least 100.

As of 11 a.m. Tuesday, 3,030 people are hospitalized — 141 more than Monday at the same time. It’s the first time since Sept. 9 that the number of hospitalizations topped 3,000.

The Florida Department of Health also reported 4,353 people tested positive for the coronavirus statewide since Monday.

Since the pandemic began, 852,174 people have tested positive.

In the greater Tampa Bay region, 907 cases were added since Monday.

The state got back the results for 56,648 tests Monday and of those tested for the first time, 8.34% were positive.

It’s the ninth straight day the positivity rate has been over five percent. It’s also the second day in a row and third in four that the rate was higher than eight percent.

State health officials report 69 people died due to complications from COVID-19 since Monday, bringing the statewide death toll to 17,460.

In the greater Tampa Bay region, 11 people died due to the virus.

The deaths were recorded by the state since Monday’s report, but they may have occurred days or weeks earlier.

ABOUT THE DATA: The Florida Department of Health produces a daily update around 11 a.m. with information about COVID-19 cases and deaths that were reported over the previous 24 hours. Cases and deaths in the report may have happened days or weeks earlier, according to state officials. The state separately tracks cases and deaths that occurred on specific days on its dashboard and those totals are frequently updated.

Greater Tampa Bay region positive case and death totals as of Tuesday, November 10:

Hillsborough: 51,296 / 847

Pinellas: 28,032 /833

Polk: 24,440 /642

Manatee: 14,281 /340

Pasco: 11,969 /251

Sarasota: 10,529 /352

Hernando: 4,074 /180

Florida COVID-19 daily total of positive tests/deaths for the past two weeks:

Nov. 10: 4,353/69

Nov. 9: 3,924/58

Nov. 8: 6,820/22

Nov. 7: 4,452/87

Nov. 6: 5,245/54

Nov. 5: 6,257/39

Nov. 4: 4,423/32

Nov. 3: 4,637/56

Nov. 2: 4,651/46

Nov. 1: 4,865/29

Oct. 31: 2,331/41

Oct. 30: 5,592/73

Oct. 29: 4,198/79

Oct. 28: 4,115/66