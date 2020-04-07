COVID-19 Kills Six More People In The Tampa Bay Area - WUSF Public Media | Tampa NPR, Local News Coverage

COVID-19 Kills Six More People In The Tampa Bay Area

The latest information from the Florida Department of Health shows that 14,747 people have contracted COVID-19 in Florida, and 296 people have died in the state.

COVID-19 infections are expected to peak in Florida in two weeks, and Tuesday evening’s report is consistent with that projection, indicating that coronavirus activity has yet to taper off.

1,129 more people have tested positive in the past 24 hours.

Since a high of 1,575 new cases were reported on April 3, the statewide daily increase has averaged 1,184.

Hillsborough and Manatee Counties each reported two new deaths in the last 24 hours. Pinellas County added one death to its total, and Hernando County saw its first COVID-19 death — a 46 year-old woman with a history of travel and contact with another infected person.

Tampa Bay area positive tests as of 6 p.m. Tuesday, April 7:

Hillsborough: 608 (592 local, 16 non-resident)

Pinellas: 387 (354 local, 33 non-resident)

Polk 199 (198 local, 1 non-resident)

Sarasota 173 (160 local, 13 non-Sarasota residents)

Manatee 164 (164 local)

Pasco 122 (118 local, 4 non-Pasco resident)

Hernando 51 (49 local, 2 non-Hernando resident)

