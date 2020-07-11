COVID-19 Update; Plan To Reopen Florida's Schools - WUSF Public Media | Tampa NPR, Local News Coverage

COVID-19 Update; Plan To Reopen Florida’s Schools

This week, we took a closer look at the rising number of COVID-19 cases, how patients are being cared for, and what’s being done to try and help slow the spread of the virus in Florida.

Our guests were:

Tom Hladish, Research Scientist at the University of Florida in the Department of Biology and the Emerging Pathogens Institute

Daylina Miller, WUSF Reporter

Chad Nielsen, Director of Accreditation and Infection Prevention at UF Health Jacksonville

Reopening Schools

This week, Florida public schools were told they need to be ready to welcome students and teachers back to their buildings when schools start in August. However, several large school districts in South Florida have already signaled they won’t reopen buildings until the infection rate drops. We spoke about the plan to reopen schools with Dr. Paul Robinson, President, Florida Chapter of the American Academy of Pediatrics; and Fedrick Ingram, President, Florida Education Association.

