Curfew Set For Hillsborough County Weekends, Weeknights - WUSF Public Media | Tampa NPR, Local News Coverage

Floridians Prepare For Homelessness As Coronavirus Takes Out Jobs
Read more
Hillsborough County could soon be under a weekend and weeknight curfew — as early as Friday.
On Wednesday, members of the county’s Emergency Policy Group unanimously approved setting up a vote for the curfew during their next meeting at 1:30 p.m. Thursday.
It would set up a countywide curfew from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. weeknights; and from 10 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday.
If passed, it would also enact a “stay-at-home” policy all week long.
Tampa Mayor Jane Castor worked out the plan with county officials before a city-wide stay-at-home policy was to be enacted at midnight. Hillsborough County Commission Chair Les Miller referenced that struggle when he opened the meeting.
“I believe we’re at a point now where we could come together and take off the armor of war,” he said, “and lay the olive branch on the table and let’s work together to get these things done.”
A stay-at-home order would mean the following:
A curfew means: