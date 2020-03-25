Curfew Set For Hillsborough County Weekends, Weeknights - WUSF Public Media | Tampa NPR, Local News Coverage

Curfew Set For Hillsborough County Weekends, Weeknights

Hillsborough County could soon be under a weekend and weeknight curfew — as early as Friday.

On Wednesday, members of the county’s Emergency Policy Group unanimously approved setting up a vote for the curfew during their next meeting at 1:30 p.m. Thursday.

It would set up a countywide curfew from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. weeknights; and from 10 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday.

If passed, it would also enact a “stay-at-home” policy all week long.

Tampa Mayor Jane Castor worked out the plan with county officials before a city-wide stay-at-home policy was to be enacted at midnight. Hillsborough County Commission Chair Les Miller referenced that struggle when he opened the meeting.

“I believe we’re at a point now where we could come together and take off the armor of war,” he said, “and lay the olive branch on the table and let’s work together to get these things done.”

A stay-at-home order would mean the following:

All non-essential workers are encouraged to work from home.

If you can’t work from home, you must be at least 6 feet away from colleagues and customers at all times.

If you can’t manage distance between colleagues or customers, you’re asked to stay home.

A curfew means:

All essential travel (travel that’s not for food, medicine, essential supplies, employment) would be banned 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. Monday through Friday and the entire weekend.